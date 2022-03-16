Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 915 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,368 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $562,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.34 and a 200 day moving average of $160.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

