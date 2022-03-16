195,790 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) Acquired by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 195,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,000. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October comprises approximately 2.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UOCT. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 70,996 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of UOCT stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12.

