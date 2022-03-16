Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Horizon by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after buying an additional 2,608,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Horizon by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after buying an additional 1,750,879 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,206,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First Horizon by 285.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 970,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 719,319 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of FHN opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

First Horizon Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.