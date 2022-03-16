Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 5.6% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,626,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 21,462 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

