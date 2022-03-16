Orser Capital Management LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 298,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $223.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $213.65 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.