Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $543.96 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $534.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL stock opened at $403.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $384.38 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $189,211,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after purchasing an additional 333,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,585,000 after purchasing an additional 295,863 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after buying an additional 272,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 773.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after buying an additional 114,588 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.