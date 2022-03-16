Brokerages Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target at $80.14

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.57.
Several research firms have issued reports on BTAI. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
Shares of BTAI opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $49.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
