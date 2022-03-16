Brokerages Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target at $80.14

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTAI. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BTAI opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $49.21.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

