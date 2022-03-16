SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Insider Acquires $39,950.00 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) insider Micah Heavener acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Micah Heavener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

