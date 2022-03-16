Analyzing 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and Square (NYSE:SQ)

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) and Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 3D Systems and Square, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 2 4 1 0 1.86 Square 0 5 29 0 2.85

3D Systems presently has a consensus price target of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 70.73%. Square has a consensus price target of $216.59, indicating a potential upside of 110.10%. Given Square’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Square is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Square shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of 3D Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Square shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

3D Systems has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 3D Systems and Square’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems 52.31% -0.56% -0.35% Square 0.94% 10.08% 2.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 3D Systems and Square’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $615.64 million 2.91 $322.05 million $2.57 5.43 Square $17.66 billion 3.39 $166.28 million $0.31 332.55

3D Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Square. 3D Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Square beats 3D Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

3D Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

