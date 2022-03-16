Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,837.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 98,948 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.