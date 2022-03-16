Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Announces Earnings Results

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%. Akoya Biosciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AKYA stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $28.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKYA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

