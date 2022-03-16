Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. J.B. Hunt Transport Services accounts for 2.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $42,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 137.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after acquiring an additional 138,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $460,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.72.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $198.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $208.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

