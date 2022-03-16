First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Stake Raised by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the period. First Hawaiian accounts for about 4.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $71,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,162,000 after acquiring an additional 876,707 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 28.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,416 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 151.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,825,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

FHB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.