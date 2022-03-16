New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is Shah Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,329,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629,065 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for approximately 4.7% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Shah Capital Management’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $17,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,165,000 after purchasing an additional 36,248,561 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after buying an additional 29,247,393 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,721,000 after buying an additional 25,962,977 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,522,000 after buying an additional 23,101,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,383,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.