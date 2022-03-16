Informa’s (INF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 665 ($8.65) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.28) to GBX 568 ($7.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.43) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.71) to GBX 685 ($8.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 647.17 ($8.42).

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 578.20 ($7.52) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 565.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 540.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 628 ($8.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In related news, insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.36) per share, with a total value of £48,900 ($63,589.08).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

