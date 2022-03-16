Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

TBNK stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $232.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.