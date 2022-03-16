Short Interest in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Rises By 40.5%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 967,300 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the February 13th total of 688,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
AMP stock opened at $279.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $219.18 and a 1 year high of $332.37.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.
In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,466,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.