Short Interest in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Rises By 40.5%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 967,300 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the February 13th total of 688,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AMP stock opened at $279.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $219.18 and a 1 year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,466,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

