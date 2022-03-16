TheStreet Downgrades Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) to C+

Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of TAP.A stock opened at $61.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. Molson Coors Brewing has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.