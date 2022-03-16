STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Up 41.2% in February

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of STERIS by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 120,608 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $222.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.96. STERIS has a 1-year low of $184.68 and a 1-year high of $248.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 0.65.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

