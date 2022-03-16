STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Up 41.2% in February

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.
In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $222.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.96. STERIS has a 1-year low of $184.68 and a 1-year high of $248.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 0.65.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.
STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STERIS (STE)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.