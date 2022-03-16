Edmp Inc. Sells 1,621 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,935 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
eBay stock opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.
In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
