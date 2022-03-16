Edmp Inc. Sells 1,621 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,935 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.