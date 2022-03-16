EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EPG) Announces Dividend of GBX 5

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EPG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:EPG opened at GBX 284.70 ($3.70) on Wednesday. EP Global Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 271 ($3.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313.25 ($4.07). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 288.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.20 million and a PE ratio of 11.90.

EP Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

