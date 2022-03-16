EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EPG) Announces Dividend of GBX 5

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EPG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:EPG opened at GBX 284.70 ($3.70) on Wednesday. EP Global Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 271 ($3.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313.25 ($4.07). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 288.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.20 million and a PE ratio of 11.90.
EP Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for EP Global Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EP Global Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.