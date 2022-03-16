CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Declares $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

MTBCP opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $31.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

