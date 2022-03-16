CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Declares $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
MTBCP opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $31.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54.
About CareCloud (Get Rating)
