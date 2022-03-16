News Co. (ASX:NWS) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

News Co. (ASX:NWS – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0983 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from News’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.36.

Get News alerts:

About News (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.