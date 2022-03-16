Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Raises Dividend to GBX 24.80 Per Share

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.32) per share on Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 626 ($8.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. The company has a market cap of £6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.49. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 559.20 ($7.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 764.37 ($9.94). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 652.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 648.11.

In other news, insider Kory Sorenson bought 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 670 ($8.71) per share, with a total value of £938 ($1,219.77). Also, insider Nicholas Lyons bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 686 ($8.92) per share, with a total value of £20,237 ($26,315.99).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.60) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 804 ($10.46) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($9.88) to GBX 800 ($10.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.34) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 803.50 ($10.45).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

