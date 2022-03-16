Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1,595.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

FNV opened at $154.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.30. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

