iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Cut by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.4% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,959,000 after acquiring an additional 634,752 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $110,268,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $195.78 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

