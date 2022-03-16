Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 18,237 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,840% compared to the typical daily volume of 940 call options.

In other Destination XL Group news, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 25,109.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 454,479 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,810,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXLG opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $271.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

