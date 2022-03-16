Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Berry Global Group Put Options (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,593 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 784% compared to the average volume of 633 put options.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

