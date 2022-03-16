Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,183 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 832% compared to the average volume of 771 put options.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.97.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 41.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

