Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,183 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 832% compared to the average volume of 771 put options.
Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.97.
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.