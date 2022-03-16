Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) versus Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Head to Head Analysis

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and Mynaric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro -1,132.94% -39.98% -37.75% Mynaric N/A N/A N/A

17.8% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Mynaric shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ayro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ayro and Mynaric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $1.60 million 26.04 -$10.76 million ($0.92) -1.23 Mynaric $780,000.00 251.40 -$22.58 million N/A N/A

Ayro has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ayro and Mynaric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A Mynaric 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mynaric has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.99%. Given Mynaric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mynaric is more favorable than Ayro.

Summary

Mynaric beats Ayro on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayro (Get Rating)

AYRO, Inc. engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

About Mynaric (Get Rating)

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

