Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.73%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

