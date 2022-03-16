$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.76. Repligen reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

Repligen stock opened at $169.82 on Friday. Repligen has a 1 year low of $156.27 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.57. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

