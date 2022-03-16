Zacks: Analysts Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $142.88 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $133.54 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $183,696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after acquiring an additional 284,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

