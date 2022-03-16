Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1,725.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $396,000.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,384 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $95.73 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

