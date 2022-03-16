Benin Management CORP Has $925,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Benin Management CORP lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in State Street were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average of $92.95. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

