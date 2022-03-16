Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,932. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMBS opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

