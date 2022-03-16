Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Holdings Increased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $152.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.93. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

