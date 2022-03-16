Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 255,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,065,000.

Shares of SCHO opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34.

