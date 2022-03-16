Benin Management CORP Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Benin Management CORP cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.