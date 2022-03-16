Benin Management CORP Buys 2,425 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Benin Management CORP increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,529 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $187,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,508 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 34,241 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.