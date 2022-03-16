Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Director Simon Jonathan Hitzig Buys 1,700 Shares of Stock

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) Director Simon Jonathan Hitzig acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,747.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,767,878.25.
Simon Jonathan Hitzig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 31st, Simon Jonathan Hitzig acquired 1,000 shares of Accord Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,370.00.
Shares of ACD opened at C$8.80 on Wednesday. Accord Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.23 and a twelve month high of C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.94, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.37. The firm has a market cap of C$75.32 million and a PE ratio of 7.62.
About Accord Financial
Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.
