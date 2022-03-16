Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Insider Somasundhar Venkatasubramanian Purchases 2,250 Shares of Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) insider Somasundhar Venkatasubramanian acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $19,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CPS opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $45.01.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,090,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 84,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CPS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

