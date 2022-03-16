DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,578,000 after acquiring an additional 592,750 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 125,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

DD stock opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.82.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

