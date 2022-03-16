Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $229.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $222.50 and a one year high of $306.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

