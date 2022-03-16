Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 136,358 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136,358 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,729,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,051 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $301,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.