Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

GPMT opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $582.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

