Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Several research analysts have commented on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,756,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 931,372 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 644,788 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,109,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,643,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 58,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $8,033,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

