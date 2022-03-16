Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $468,000 Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 19,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,265 shares of company stock worth $638,026 over the last 90 days. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 17.57. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

