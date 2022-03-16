Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 516,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 13,639,386 shares.The stock last traded at $3.00 and had previously closed at $3.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TME. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.98.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

