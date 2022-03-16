Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) rose 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.63. Approximately 2,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 860,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

PING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ping Identity by 10.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 4.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ping Identity by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.